ECCC Community Day at Neshoba County Fair

ECCC will host a community day at the Fair. East Central Community College in Decatur is inviting all alumni, students, friends, and Fair goers to attend “EC Day at the Fair” scheduled for Monday, July 26, 2021, during the annual Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, according to an official announcement.

The annual event kicks off at 1 p.m. at Founders Square Pavilion with a performance by the Collegians rock-n-roll band, a Fair tradition for more than 25 years. Also making an appearance will be the Warrior cheerleaders and the Centralettes dance line.

East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory, who just completed his first year leading his alma mater, will be in attendance and provide brief remarks. Representatives from the college’s student services, alumni, and athletics offices will also be on hand to provide free popsicles, athletics schedules, promotional items and door prizes.