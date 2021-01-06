ECCC Foundation Scholarships available starting today

ECCC foundation scholarships are available starting today. According to ECCC the application for scholarships awarded by the East Central Community College Foundation will be available through Feb. 19th. Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. Last year, scholarships valued at more than $185,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation. For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email [email protected].