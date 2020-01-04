ECCC Holds Pinning for Surgical Technology Graduates



Surgical Technology Graduates

Graduates of East Central Community College’s Surgical Technology program received special recognition during the annual pinning ceremony held Dec. 12 on the campus in Decatur. Students who completed the 12-month program and their hometowns included (front row, from left) Rebecca Gunter of Philadelphia, Ragan Barrett of Philadelphia, Shey Nichols of Newton, and Brooklyn Walker of Louisville; (second row, from left) Kyndall Staats of Philadelphia, Tiffany Hardin of Louisville, and Katlyn Jackson of Conehatta; (third row, from left) Katie Sanders of Carthage and Meagan Barnhart of Florence; and (fourth row, from left) Nanette Lane of Ackerman, Chuck Glover of Decatur, and Bracklin Bufkin of Pulaski. (EC Photo)



Top Surgical Technology Student

The East Central Community College Surgical Technology program posthumously honored Jesse Ladd of Union as its Student of the Year during the annual pinning ceremony Dec. 12 on the campus in Decatur. Ladd was a student in the program when he died in an automobile accident in January 2019. Members of Ladd’s family were on hand to receive his honor. Shown (from left) are Surgical Technology Program Director and Instructor LeAnn Shirley, brother Danny Ladd, mother Gigi Ladd, brother Ryan Ladd, and Surgical Technology Instructor Kristie Pilgrim. The Jesse Ladd Memorial Scholarship was established at the college in his memory. (EC Photo)