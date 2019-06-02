ECCC Men’s Basketball Hosting Individual Player Camp June 23-25

The East Central Community College men’s basketball program is hosting a summer camp for individual players entering 8th through 12th grades June 23-25 in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur.

The cost of the three-day, two-night camp is $160 for campers who stay overnight in an ECCC residence hall and $130 for commuters.

The camp will include the fundamentals of basketball taught by the East Central coaching staff and players, as well as group skill instructions, individual drills, 5-on-5 games, and other skill development opportunities.

Camp check-in is from 2-3 p.m. on June 23 and checkout is 4 p.m. on June 25. Camp instructional hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

All campers receive a T-shirt, and overnight campers receive dinner on June 23; breakfast, lunch, and dinner on June 24; and breakfast and lunch on June 25.

To register online and view a list of items to bring to camp, visit https://www.eastcentralbasketballcamps.com/.