ECCC Offering Final Warrior Wednesday Orientation Aug. 7

East Central Community College will offer a Warrior Wednesday Orientation session on Wednesday, Aug. 7, on the Decatur campus. It is the final orientation session before fall 2019 classes begin on Monday, Aug. 12.

Warrior Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. to Noon beginning in the Vickers Fine Arts Center. New students can begin signing in for the session at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to registering for fall 2019 classes, those participating will be welcomed by ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart, and receive information on financial aid, admissions, housing and student activities, and discipline and security. Following a tutorial on registering for classes using the college’s myEC portal, new students will move to their programs of study to be advised by faculty and register for fall classes.

Following registration, students will tour the campus. New students will be able to acquire their student IDs and parking permits while on the tour. Students should bring a photo ID and their vehicle license tag number with them to Orientation.

In order to attend the Orientation and register for fall term classes, students must complete three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

Students who have already satisfied all three steps in the admissions process will have received information from the Office of Admissions on how to register for the Orientation session on Aug. 7. Students attending Warrior Wednesday must RSVP in advance using the myEC link at www.eccc.edu.

New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at [email protected] or 601-635-6207. For more information about the Warrior Wednesday Orientation on Aug. 7, contact Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at 601-635-6204 or [email protected].