Food drives planned in Leake and Neshoba Counties for November 15

In a proactive effort to aid families affected by the ongoing government shutdown’s impact on SNAP benefits, local community leaders have announced a couple of food drives for for Nov. 15 in Leake and Neshoba Counties.

In Leake County, organizers aim to provide essential groceries to those facing food insecurity due to delays or reductions in federal assistance programs.

Pickup locations and times are as follows:

  • Leake Central High School, 704 N Jordan Street, Carthage, MS 39051 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Leake County High School, 220 Spruce Street, Walnut Grove, MS 39189 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each food box will include a variety of non-perishable items designed to support meal preparation for families:

  • Canned food
  • Cooking oil
  • Hamburger Helper
  • Fruit cups
  • 1 lb. bag of rice
  • Spaghetti pasta
  • Peanut butter
  • Ritz crackers

For more information, contact Kenyun Hutchins at 601-416-8711 or Luis Montgomery at [email protected]. Residents are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies may be limited.

In Neshoba County, Coye Assembly of God Church in Preston will be have a canned food drive on Nov. 15 from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Williams Brothers in Philadelphia.

