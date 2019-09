East Central Community College’s Theta Chi chapter of Phi Beta Lambda recently elected officers for the 2019-20 school year on the Decatur campus. Shown, from left, are Jerry Davidson of Union, social media representative; Hannah Stokes of Philadelphia, vice president; Tucker Cain of Carthage, president; and Brian Pace of Collinsville, parliamentarian. PBL is a national business education association for students interested in careers in business and business-related fields.