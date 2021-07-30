ECCC Practical Nurse Program Honors Graduates Including Many From Our Area

The ECCC Practical Nurse graduates have received special recognition at the annual pinning. The ceremony was held recently on the Decatur campus. Below see the list of graduates who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns.

(first row, from left) Krystle Goforth, Tabatha McGee, and Layne Lepard, all of Philadephia; Cortland Baker of Carthage, Tanisha McMullan of Decatur, Jessica Richardson of Louisville, Tori Jones of Walnut Grove, and Jabrshia Ickom of Lake; and (back row, from left) Brandi McDill of Conehatta, Ashley Kennedy of Philadelphia, Ashia Harris and Patricia Bang, both of Lake; Anitra Spencer of Enterprise, Natasha McCarty of Philadelphia, Jamea Nelson of Forest, Ashley Smith of Philadelphia, and Acie Leach of Union. Not pictured is Alicia McLain of Forest. Jones was also selected Practical Nursing Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates.