ECCC Softball Hosting 3-Week Instructional Camp in January

The East Central Community College softball program is hosting a three-week Instructional Camp in January for 7th through 12th grade players.

The camps are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 6, 13, and 20, 2020. The cost is $100 per person and includes a T-shirt.

All participants will receive one-on-one time with ECCC softball players and coaches, as well as instruction on hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, and slapping. There will also be competitive scrimmages.

All participants should bring glove, cleats, tennis shoes, helmet, and catching equipment (if applicable).

Online registration is available at: https://www.eccc.edu/softball-3-week-instructional-camp. Deadline to register and pay is Monday, Jan. 6.

For more information, contact ECCC Lady Warrior Head Softball Coach Leigh White at [email protected] or 601-635-6301 or assistant coach Ryan McTaggart at [email protected] or 601-635-6416.