ECCC Softball to Host Prospect Camp Aug. 25

The East Central Community College softball program is hosting a Prospect Camp for 9th through 12th grade players Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Softball Complex on the campus in Decatur.

Registration begins at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 with coach and player introductions. The camp will consist of skill work, a scrimmage, and a campus tour.

The cost is $50 per player, payable the day of the event. Make checks payable to ECCC Softball.

For more information, contact assistant coach Ryan McTaggart at [email protected].