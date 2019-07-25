ECCC to Hold 2 Preview Days in August for Dual Credit Students

East Central Community College will host two Preview Days in August for dual credit high school students.

The Preview Days, designed to introduce the high school students to ECCC and college life, will be Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 2, on the campus in Decatur. Dual credit students who are already registered for the dual credit classes can come and go anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on either day. Both events will be held at the Smith Student Union Building.

After signing in, students will get their ECCC ID cards made and receive a packet of information about all the uses of the student ID card over the academic year, including free admittance to athletic and other select events on campus and free use of the Wellness Center. There will also be information on preparing for college academics and the use of Remind101 to receive important information about college deadlines and events.

All those attending will be treated to ice cream before departing campus.

ECCC has more than 400 high school students taking dual credit courses this fall at high schools across its five-county district of Leake, Newton, Neshoba, Scott, and Winston counties.

Dual credit courses are taught at local high schools by teachers employed by the school district and who meet all institutional and accreditation requirements for teaching a particular course and use the same syllabus and instructional materials that are used in the respective classes taught on campus at ECCC.

Schools in ECCC’s five-county district interested in dual credit opportunities at ECCC can contact Dr. Teresa Mackey, vice president for instruction, at 601-635-6203 or [email protected].