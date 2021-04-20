ECCC to Offer Limited On-Campus Summer Housing

ECCC to offer limited on-campus housing this summer for the June and July terms.

East Central Community College in Decatur will offer limited on-campus housing for those students attending one of the summer academic terms.

Those interested in on-campus housing while attending summer classes should contact Dr. Amanda Walton, director of housing and student activities, at [email protected] or 601-635-6213, or go by the Housing Office in the Smith Student Union Building on the Decatur campus.

ECCC is offering four summer terms, including a June On-Campus Term that begins June 1, a July On-Campus Term that begins July 6, a June Online Term that begins June 1, and an Online Full Term (June and July) that also begins June 1.

Complete course listings for all terms are located under the myEC tab on the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. Students can apply for admission online and after acceptance will be emailed information on how to register for classes online. Students who have questions about admissions should contact the Office of Admissions at [email protected] or 601-635-6207.

Find out more: https://www.eccc.edu/eccc-offer-limited-campus-summer..