ECCC To Present ‘An Evening with Charlie Spillers’ Nov. 12

East Central Community College will host “An Evening with Charlie Spillers” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium on the campus in Decatur.

Spillers of Oxford is a former U.S. Marine, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics regional commander, career federal prosecutor, Justice Attaché for Iraq, and bestselling author of “Confessions of an Undercover Agent: Adventures, Close Calls, and the Toll of a Double Life.”

The public is invited to this free event made possible through the financial support of the East Central Community College Foundation and the Oliphant-Martin Faculty Excellence Endowment.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. A reception will follow in the Gold Room of Mabry Cafeteria.

Amazon declared “Confessions of an Undercover Agent” a No. 1 New Release nationwide in law enforcement memoirs in 2016. It was a weekly top 10 best-selling book in Mississippi for many months and was nominated for Best Nonfiction Book by the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters.

Spillers’ book describes his experiences during 10 years of undercover crime fighting and narrow escapes, first with the Baton Rouge Police Department and then with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Playing different roles, he infiltrated rings of burglars and safecrackers, drug trafficking groups, Dixie Mafia auto-theft rings, Mafia-linked and Mexican drug smuggling operations, and fought police corruption. During his last undercover role, smugglers delivered 3,000 pounds of marijuana to him in Houston, Texas.

He capped off a unique career by becoming a career federal prosecutor. He volunteered and served three tours in Iraq for the Department of Justice, first as an attorney-advisor to the Iraqi court that tried Saddam Hussein and other regime leaders and then as the U.S. Department of Justice Attaché for Iraq and led a joint project to disrupt al-Qaeda financing. His work related to Iraq was recognized by the FBI Director, the Deputy Attorney General, the British Ambassador, and Britain’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces.

His second book, “Whirlwind: A Frank Marsh Novel,” is an international thriller, involving a plot by terrorists that spins from the Middle East to Mississippi, Washington, D.C., and Europe. The sequel to “Whirlwind” will be released soon.

Spillers earned his bachelor of business administration and juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi, and served as an adjunct professor in the graduate criminal justice program.