ECCC Welcomes Alan Wiederhold-Sohn as New Sports Information Director

*Story by Lucas Calvert with ECCCAtheltics.

East Central Community College in Decatur is proud to welcome seasoned Sports Information Director Alan Wiederhold-Sohn to the Office of External Relations staff.

“I’m very excited to be here at East Central Community College,” Wiederhold-Sohn said. “With ECCC as my first junior college athletic program to work for, I’m eager to bring my skill sets and pursuit of excellence to Warrior athletics and to help vault the program to the top of the MACCC and Region 23.”

Originally from Deer Park, Texas, a Houston suburb, Wiederhold-Sohn joins ECCC after a seven-month stint at Louisiana Christian University (LCU) in Pineville, La. Prior to joining the Wildcats at LCU, he dedicated two seasons to Texas A&M University–San Antonio. Both institutions are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC).

During his time at A&M–San Antonio, Wiederhold-Sohn’s achievements included winning his first College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications award – the College Division’s Spring Game Notes award for his exceptional softball game notes.

With over a decade of experience in all levels of collegiate athletic media relations, Wiederhold-Sohn brings a wealth of expertise to the role. His previous positions included stints at Texas Southern University, and Mississippi Valley State University as SID, Prairie View A&M University’s assistant director of athletic media relations, LeTourneau University as SID, a graduate assistant at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., and as the director of basketball media relations at Huston-Tillotson University.

Along with copywriting, photography, and website management skills, Wiederhold-Sohn has served as the official statistician for the National Pro Fastpitch softball league, served as the public address announcer for a variety of athletic events, and notably led a presentation on volleyball statistics at the CoSIDA convention in Dallas, Texas, in 2016.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Alan join the staff at ECCC,” said Vice President for External Relations, Lucas Calvert. “His experience at a variety of levels of collegiate athletics is unprecedented in the MACCC, and we look forward him to continuing to elevate East Central Athletics’ brand in the community and state.”

Wiederhold-Sohn holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran University.