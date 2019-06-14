ECCC Women’s Basketball Offering Several Summer Camp Opportunities

The East Central Community College women’s basketball program is sponsoring four camps this summer in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur.
The camps range from high school and junior varsity team camps to a youth day camp to a camp for rising high school seniors who desire to play college basketball.
Complete information on all camps as well as links to online registration forms can be found at www.ecccathletics.com.
- High School Team Camp, June 19-20. Only 30 spots are available for this camp for high school teams, with three games guaranteed each day. Cost is $175 for the one-day camp and $300 for the two-day camp. Housing and meals also are available for an additional charge.
- Little Warrior Camp, June 22. This one-day camp is for girls and boys ages 7-11. Each camper will receive instruction on the fundamentals of basketball and a T-shirt. Cost is $75.
- Junior Varsity Team Camp, June 26-27. Only 30 spots are available for this camp for high school junior varsity teams, with three games guaranteed each day. Cost is $150 for the one-day camp and $250 for the two-day camp. Housing and meals also are available for an additional charge.
- The Elite20 Camp, Saturday, Aug. 10. This camp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is for rising high school seniors (Class of 2020) who want to take their game to the next level and learn what college coaches are looking for in a basketball player. The camp will be led by ECCC head women’s basketball coach LaTaryl Williams, a former NCAA Division I basketball player at Ole Miss and 10-year professional player in Europe and South America. Cost is $45.
For more information, contact LaTaryl Williams at [email protected] or 662-832-4656.