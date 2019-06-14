ECCC Women’s Basketball Offering Several Summer Camp Opportunities

The East Central Community College women’s basketball program is sponsoring four camps this summer in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur.

The camps range from high school and junior varsity team camps to a youth day camp to a camp for rising high school seniors who desire to play college basketball.

Complete information on all camps as well as links to online registration forms can be found at www.ecccathletics.com.

High School Team Camp , June 19-20. Only 30 spots are available for this camp for high school teams, with three games guaranteed each day. Cost is $175 for the one-day camp and $300 for the two-day camp. Housing and meals also are available for an additional charge.

, June 19-20. Only 30 spots are available for this camp for high school teams, with three games guaranteed each day. Cost is $175 for the one-day camp and $300 for the two-day camp. Housing and meals also are available for an additional charge. Little Warrior Camp , June 22. This one-day camp is for girls and boys ages 7-11. Each camper will receive instruction on the fundamentals of basketball and a T-shirt. Cost is $75.

, June 22. This one-day camp is for girls and boys ages 7-11. Each camper will receive instruction on the fundamentals of basketball and a T-shirt. Cost is $75. Junior Varsity Team Camp , June 26-27. Only 30 spots are available for this camp for high school junior varsity teams, with three games guaranteed each day. Cost is $150 for the one-day camp and $250 for the two-day camp. Housing and meals also are available for an additional charge.

, June 26-27. Only 30 spots are available for this camp for high school junior varsity teams, with three games guaranteed each day. Cost is $150 for the one-day camp and $250 for the two-day camp. Housing and meals also are available for an additional charge. The Elite20 Camp, Saturday, Aug. 10. This camp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is for rising high school seniors (Class of 2020) who want to take their game to the next level and learn what college coaches are looking for in a basketball player. The camp will be led by ECCC head women’s basketball coach LaTaryl Williams, a former NCAA Division I basketball player at Ole Miss and 10-year professional player in Europe and South America. Cost is $45.

For more information, contact LaTaryl Williams at [email protected] or 662-832-4656.