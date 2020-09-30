Congratulations-ECCC Women’s Soccer Team Earns National Academic Recognition

The ECCC women’s soccer team has received national attention. According to an ECCC release the team has been recognized with the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award after compiling a team grade-point average of 3.48 last year. The United Soccer Coaches annually honors college soccer teams that achieve a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. They are the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game.

The ECCC women’s soccer team also received the 2019-20 National Junior College Athletics Association Academic Honorable Mention award.