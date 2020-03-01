ECCC’s Annual Career Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo March 25

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold its 18th annual Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on campus.

The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission.

The expo, coordinated by the college’s Career & Technical Education division, annually provides career and educational opportunities for ECCC students and community members. More than 70 exhibitors from business, industry, education, finance, armed services, and healthcare organizations are expected to attend.

For more information, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at [email protected] or call 601-635-6210.