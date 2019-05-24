ECCC’s Annual Kids’ College Scheduled June 17-28

East Central Community College will host its annual Kids’ College program June 17-21 and June 24-28 on the Decatur campus.

The annual event, which features numerous courses and combines fun and learning for ages 5-12, costs $50 per class and includes a Kids’ College T-shirt for each participant.

Students can register online at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education. The deadline to register is June 2, 2019.

For more information, contact Misty Smith, director of the Success Center, at 601-635-6137, or email [email protected].

Course offerings include:

June 17-June 21

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 9-12 • Instructors Bethany Wellerman and Sara Mazella

Creative Chefs • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh

Painting & Drawing • Ages 5-8 • Instructors Jeff Hodges and LeeReyna Leyva

Spa Camp • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Aubrie Howell

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 5-8 • Instructors Bethany Wellerman and Sara Mazella

Creative Chefs • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh

Painting & Drawing • Ages 9-12 • Instructors Jeff Hodges and LeeReyna Leyva

Spa Camp • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Aubrie Howell

June 24-June 28

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 5-8 • Instructor TBA

Budding Bakers • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh

Celebrity Acting • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jessica Price

Singing Superstars • Ages 5-8 • Instructor TBA

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 9-12 • Instructor TBA

Budding Bakers • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh

Celebrity Acting • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jessica Price

Singing Superstars • Ages 9-12 • Instructor TBA