ECCC’s Annual Kids’ College Scheduled June 17-28

East Central Community College will host its annual Kids’ College program June 17-21 and June 24-28 on the Decatur campus.
The annual event, which features numerous courses and combines fun and learning for ages 5-12, costs $50 per class and includes a Kids’ College T-shirt for each participant.
Students can register online at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education. The deadline to register is June 2, 2019.
For more information, contact Misty Smith, director of the Success Center, at 601-635-6137, or email [email protected].
Course offerings include:
June 17-June 21
8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 9-12 • Instructors Bethany Wellerman and Sara Mazella
Creative Chefs • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh
Painting & Drawing • Ages 5-8 • Instructors Jeff Hodges and LeeReyna Leyva
Spa Camp • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Aubrie Howell
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 5-8 • Instructors Bethany Wellerman and Sara Mazella
Creative Chefs • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh
Painting & Drawing • Ages 9-12 • Instructors Jeff Hodges and LeeReyna Leyva
Spa Camp • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Aubrie Howell
June 24-June 28
8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 5-8 • Instructor TBA
Budding Bakers • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh
Celebrity Acting • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jessica Price
Singing Superstars • Ages 5-8 • Instructor TBA
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 9-12 • Instructor TBA
Budding Bakers • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Chef Barry Karrh
Celebrity Acting • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jessica Price
Singing Superstars • Ages 9-12 • Instructor TBA