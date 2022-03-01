Economist: Federal money boosted Mississippi income in 2020

Employment in Mississippi decreased during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

But, an expert says personal income in the state increased during that time because of federal payments that were intended to head off a steep decline in the national economy.

State economist Corey Miller spoke at a public policy forum Monday.

He said personal income in Mississippi increased 7.4% in 2020, compared to a 3.1% increase in 2019.

Miller said that was the largest annual increase in Mississippi since 1994.

He said Mississippi had the 12th-highest percentage increase in personal income in 2020. (AP)