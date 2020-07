More counties have moved the to the “hotspot” list. Gov. Reeves said thursday that 8 new counties will be added on monday to the 29 currently on restrictive status. Mandatory masks in public and stringent social distancing will be required. The new counties are Carroll, Coahoma, Jones, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Noxubee and Pontotoc.

As of today, Attala, Leake and Neshoba still remain off the hotspot list.