Entergy Customers To Receive $80 In Settlement

Entergy customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other Mississippi counties will be receiving a check or credit for $80 as part of a $300 million settlement with the state’s largest electric utility. The Mississippi Public Service Commission made the announcement Thursday and said part of the settlement will be used to offset the rising cost of natural gas that’s used to generate electricity, heading off a monthly rate increase of over $15 that would have taken effect next year and erasing over $20 million in fees that Entergy Mississippi’s 461,000 customers would have incurred. The commission says additional benefits of the settlement will mitigate future costs to customers. The PSC began the litigation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2017 regarding certain accounting and financing aspects of the Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Station.