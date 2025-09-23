Big Deals!
HomeLocalEwe Won’t Believe Who Ram-bled Through Kosy Tuesday Morning

Ewe Won’t Believe Who Ram-bled Through Kosy Tuesday Morning

by
SHARE NOW
Ewe Won’t Believe Who Ram-bled Through Kosy Tuesday Morning

Kosciusko residents got a little extra excitement this morning when reports came in of a “vicious goat” on the loose just before 7 a.m.

Police and Animal Control quickly hit the streets, searching for the animal that was spotted in several locations around town. The culprit turned out to be a ram, not a goat.

According to witnesses, the ram’s run came to an end on Landrum St., where officers and animal control wrangled him without incident.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

The animal didn’t cause any real trouble as far as we know, but his roam around town certainly gave folks in Kosciusko something to chuckle about this morning.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony DUI, Drug Possession, and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba CountyNeshoba

DUIs, Child Neglect, and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs, Child Neglect, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Felony Drug Possession in Neshoba County

Off-Duty Neshoba Deputy Knocked From the Road During Drunk Driving Investigation

Trespassing, Felony Drugs, and Theft of Utilities in Neshoba County

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320
https://www.msstatefair.com/