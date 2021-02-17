Eye Witness Report – Hwy 16 Remains Closed- 18 Wheelers Blocking Roadway

Highway 16 is still closed and the roads are still dangerous. Eyewitness Leigh-Annah Brown was in the area when the accident happened. “We got there as soon as it happened. We live right down the road. The truck is still there.There is another truck at chainy hill they said sitting sideways. It’s the other truck that’s in the picture. He got that far couldn’t get up the hill.” Hwy 16 is expected to be closed for a while. Once again no injuries are reported but roads are very dangerous. We will keep you updated.

Photo Credit- Leigh-Annah Brown