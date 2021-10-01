Fall Festival coming to Nanih Waiya Community Park

Hailey Moody will join B-MO this morning to talk about the Fall Festival planned for Saturday October 9th at the beautiful Nanih Waiya Community Park. The event will take place immediately after the annual 5K run and will feature a carnival rides, games, vendor booths of all sorts, lots of food, an antique car show, a bake sale plus a pumpkin patch hay ride where children can buy a pumpkin for $1.

The day also features LIVE MUSIC featuring:

Shake the Bucket

Dylan Morgan

and the 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year People’s Choice Award Winner Jodie Ross.

For more information on the event, the 5K run or to become a vendor, call Hailey Moody at (662) 803-8812

Be sure to like them on Facebook by clicking here or visit them online here.