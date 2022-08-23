HomeAttalaFamily Law Legal Clinics set for September

Family Law Legal Clinics set for September

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project is holding free law legal clinics in the month of September.

These clinics are designed to assist low income residents with limited, uncontested family law matters.

At these clinics, qualified candidates are able to meet with an attorney for free.

All applicants must be pre-screened to ensure they qualify financially.

Schedule:

  • Attala/Carroll Counties – Friday, Sept. 3 – 9:00 am; Attala County Chancery Building
  • Choctaw/Winston Counties – Friday, Sept. 23 9:00 am; Winston County Courthouse
  • Neshoba/Kemper Counties – Friday, Sept. 30 – 9:00 am; Neshoba County Courthouse

For more information, call 601-882-5001.

