FARM Corps is hiring. Representative Trent Kelly has launched the program in partnership with Mississippi Farm Bureau, Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, Mississippi National Guard, Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mississippi Veterans Affairs and other agricultural and veterans organizations. The program connects guardsmen who are struggling due to job loss with local farmers and ranchers who are suffering labor shortages caused by COVID-19 and the lack of H-2A labor supply. “Food security is national security and no one understands that better than our farmers, military personnel, and veterans,” Rep. Kelly said. “This program will ensure Mississippi’s crops are planted and harvested on time while providing much-needed jobs to our men and women in uniform.” For more info- Mississippi Farm Corps