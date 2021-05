FASA Fastpitch America Softball Association tournaments are coming to Carthage. The tournaments will be played at Mcmillan Park starting June 12th. All tournaments are open to the public and are encouraged according to acting Park Director Penny Spears. Current booked dates are 6/12, 8/7, 8/21, 9/4, 10/2, 10/30 and 11/13. More dates could be added to the schedule. Call 601-267-8322 for more information.