Fatal Crash in Thomastown Sunday Afternoon

A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle resulted in one fatality on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Thomastown Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, Leake Deputies, and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were dispatched at approximately 2:40 p.m., with firefighters being the first on scene.

The cause of the collision is currently uncertain as investigations continue. One individual lost their life at the scene, while another was airlifted for medical attention.

Leake County Coroner, Earl Adams has identified the deceased as 48-year-old Joseph Dewayne Lowery of Sumrall, MS.

 

