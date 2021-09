PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A head-on wreck resulted in the death of a man south of Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Brady Stewart, 21, was killed when the Mazda 6 he was driving hit a GMC Yukon, on Hwy. 19, south of Philadelphia, said the Miss. Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Yukon was hurt and was taken to the hospital in Meridian.

Troopers did not give a cause for the wreck.