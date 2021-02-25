Felon Fires Shots During Police Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark announced that “a Deemer resident called the Sheriff’s Office yesterday and reported that his vehicle was stolen. The caller stated that James Michael Franklin had stolen his blue Nissan Versa. The caller described the car thief as dangerous and said he was armed with a stolen .9mm pistol.”

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies immediately began patrolling in search of the stolen car. Deputy Gordon Adkins spotted the car near the intersection of Range Avenue and Hospital Street. Adkins initiated blue lights and siren in pursuit of the vehicle. The driver fled at high speeds trying to elude capture. Six deputies responded to Deputy Adkins and the pursuit call. The chase led deputies down Highway 19 South, making multiple turns that took them through the Deemer community. At one point in the chase, near David Wayne’s Small Engine Repair, the stolen car passed another car while discharging the handgun into the air. The chase soon ended on County Road 444 when the blue Nissan Versa stalled in the roadway. Deputies performed a felony takedown on the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

James Franklin of 10491 Highway 21 North, Philadelphia, MS is 25 years old. Franklin has a history with the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third vehicle that he has stolen in Neshoba County, since May of last year. The last ended with the stolen truck from Good Hope Community and Franklin being found in Louisiana.

Franklin is currently being held without bond in Neshoba County Detention Center.

Sheriff Clark said “I am thankful that we have a group of well-trained deputies that pride themselves in protecting Neshoba County.”

If you have information on this or any crime committed in Neshoba County, please call 601-656-1414 or

East MS Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485 TIPS (8477).