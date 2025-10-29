Big Deals!
Felony Drugs, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Philadelphia and Neshoba Arrests

KEATON ABEL, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JOHN SCOTT CARTER III, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $10,000, $600, $500.

AUGUSTINE CLARK, 42, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond N/A X 2.

CHRISTOPHER KEVIN LEE DEAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

PATRICK E ELLIS, 42, of Carthage, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

ANDERSON M GRAY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Expired Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $300.

XAVIER HUDSON, 27, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

RICKY TERRELL JACKSON, 36, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

KENDRICK DESHUN LEE, 39, of Louisville, Seatbelt Violation, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO.  Bond $60, $600, $600, $600.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 34, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

DAYLEON PHILLIPS, 21, of Conehatta, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $600, N/A.

KIMBERLY L STEVE, 42, of Heidelburg, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

BRADEN ROBERT TOWNSEND, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, False ID, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED X 2, $800, $600, DENIED.

