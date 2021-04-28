Home » Attala » Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Other Leake & Attala Arrests

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Other Leake & Attala Arrests

Posted on

MARIO ARMANDO, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, No License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $228, $418.

 

DANIEL D BEN, 30, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

TIMOTHY BRAY, 32, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $1,300, $0, N/A.

 

JOSEPH M BROADWAY, 32, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

GABRIEL T BROWN, 48, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Bench Warrant, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $339.25, $274.25, $239.25.

 

JONATHAN W COWARD, 32, of Carthage, Sentenced, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ELISHA T FLETCHER, 42, of Goodman, Felony DUI, No License, No Tag, Bench Warrant X 2, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $350 X 2.

 

DUSTIN L GILBERT, 35, of Ludlow, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

REBECCA GUERRERO, 39, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

NICK HARMON, 41, of Greenville, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JEREMY HARRIS, 27, of Madison, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $52, N/A.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD.  $239.25, $1,174.25.

