Felony DUIs and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

JOSEPH BATTAGLIA, 52, of Laurel, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

NORRIS CARTER, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

ASHTON G EDWARDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Shoplifting, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $600.

VICKIE DUNN HALL, 68, of Tuscaloosa, AL, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

JERRY L HUGHES, 60, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

STEVEN JUNIUS LEWIS, 55, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCJC.  Bond $7,500.

LAPATRICK MAUL, 25, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MARTISHA ANN MINGO, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

SHELBIE LYNN PINSON, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

ASHLEY M SANDERS, 40, of Philadelphia, Use of Profane, Indecent, or Harassing Language in Telephone or Electronic Communication, PPD.  Bond $500.

MICHEAL LEE SMITH, 33, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $800.

TITAN X STEVE, 21, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

JERMIE A TANK, 48, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MICHAEL CHRISTIAN TOLBERT, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER VIVIANS, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield Right of Way, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800, $800, $400.

ADRIAN MAURICE WILLIS, 41, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

