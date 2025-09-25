Big Deals!
Felony Indictment, DUIs, and Leaving the Scene in Neshoba Arrests

KENTRYAL TYRER CLAYTON, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

TORI JANE COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NICHOLAS TYLER HENRY, 23, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHUNTA MONICK JOHN, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

AYANNA LEWIS, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with No Injuries, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

JAMES KENNETH MILLS, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $10,000, $1,000, $600, $800.

 

ISAIAH RAYKEEM RUSSEY, 18, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KAMERON TRAE THOMAS, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

DAYNA DUNN ZAVALA, 45, of Oxford, AL, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

