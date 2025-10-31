Big Deals!
HomeLocalFelony Malicious Mischief, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba

Felony Malicious Mischief, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW
Felony Malicious Mischief, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba

JUSTINA AMOS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

HARRY CARTER, 65, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

BOBBY COLEMAN, 36, DUI – Other – 2nd, Hold for Investigations, Felony Pursuit, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0, $5,000, $600, $600, $300, $400, $60, $300, $300.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

JAMES FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0, $800, $1,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JOSHUA HICKMAN, 28, of Conehatta, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Contempt of Court, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $600.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71535/$50-gift-certificate

 

SHAQUENTION MEOSHA HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0, $0.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

 

EMMETT L JONES, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

DEMARCUS JEVONTAE MADISON, 35, of Columbus, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

EGYPT RASHI MASON, 35, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

JIMMY D RICH, 51, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ERVIN TINGLE, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71535/$50-gift-certificate

 

WILLIAM VAIDEN TRIPLETT, 46, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Obstruction, DUI, and a Host of Felony Indictments in Leake County

Felony Drugs, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Philadelphia and Neshoba Arrests

Sixth Grader Found With Gun at Neshoba Central Middle School

Felony Possession, DUIs, and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba County

Arson, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba County

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office to Host Family Fun Day

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc
https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/