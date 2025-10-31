Felony Malicious Mischief, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba

JUSTINA AMOS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

HARRY CARTER, 65, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD. Bond $600.

BOBBY COLEMAN, 36, DUI – Other – 2nd, Hold for Investigations, Felony Pursuit, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0, $5,000, $600, $600, $300, $400, $60, $300, $300.

JAMES FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0, $800, $1,000.

JOSHUA HICKMAN, 28, of Conehatta, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Contempt of Court, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $600.

SHAQUENTION MEOSHA HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0, $0.

EMMETT L JONES, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $10,000.

DEMARCUS JEVONTAE MADISON, 35, of Columbus, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

EGYPT RASHI MASON, 35, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JIMMY D RICH, 51, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

ERVIN TINGLE, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.

WILLIAM VAIDEN TRIPLETT, 46, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.