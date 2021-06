Felony Possession and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala and Leake

PATRICIA MITCH, 42, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

KENNY E MOORE, 51, of Carthage, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

DUSTIN B PAGE, 28, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

REGINALD R RAGSDALE, 45, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

DENNIS SHARKEY, 57, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JIMMIE A SMITH, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $3,000.

LEPHILLIP STINGLEY, 32, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MIRANDA K TOLEDO, 36, of Carthage, Illegal Possession of Pull Tabs – Gambling Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,000.