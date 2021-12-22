Home » Attala » Felony Possession and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake

Felony Possession and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake

Posted on

CHASITY L AKERS, 45, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $674.25, $168, $418.

 

TRESHUN R ALEXANDER, 22, of Pearl, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO.  Bond $60,000.

 

BRITTNEY S BENAMON, 30, of Union, Warrant X 4, CPD.  Bond $0 X 4.

 

LINDELL J CARR, 41, of Sallis, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

LUCAS W COMBY, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

BILLY CROSBY, 53, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

DENARIOUS D EVANS, 21, of Canton, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SHAQUAN S GIBSON, 19, of Lexington, Felony Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BLAKE GIPSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $7,000.

 

ANDREW C HOLLEY, 40, of Philadelphia, Warrant, Warrant X 2, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $500 X 2.

 

SHAWN D HUGHS, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No License, No Insurance, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $328, $418, $418, $389.25.

 

CHANSITY L LUCKETT, 27, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, WGPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,500, $1,500.

