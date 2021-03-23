Felony Possession and Domestic Violence in Neshoba County Arrests

JUSTUS DAVON BARFIELD, 26, of Philadelphia, Accessory After the Fact, NCSO. Bond $0.

ZACCHAEUS M BERRY, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, No License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800.

TANNER BOLER, 19, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TRINITY N BYRD, 25, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, MDOC. Bond $0.

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

ISAAC SETH CUMBERLAND, 18, of Union, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, False ID, NCSO. Bond $400, $400, $800.

LUTHER DUCKWORTH, 25, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

NORMAN JUNIOR EAKES, 40, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

ANGELA KAY ELDRIDGE, 52, of Preston, Simple Assault, Simple Assault by Threat, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000.

DUSTIN GLENN, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Indecent Exposure, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

ANDERSON M GRAY, 25, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0, $600.

JERRION DEJUAN HICKMAN, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, Window Tint Violation, MHP. Bond $2,500, $600, $300.

JAMI LYNN HOLLEY, 33, of Union, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $137.

NOSIKAHHOKLI NITA MELENDEZ, 18, of Walnut Grove, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $400.

WILLIAM KENDRICK MONROE, 27, of Gulfport, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, No License, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $300.

MEGAN MARIE MORGAN, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $600.

DALTON PETTY, 23, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 35, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

GARRONSEN SAM, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

JUSTIN RYAN SAM, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ANTOINE DERELLE SMILEY, 35, of Union, Court Order, NCSO. Bond $0.

CORTEZ ONEAL SMITH, 21, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Malicious Mischief, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

CECILIA R WILLIS, 39, of Conehatta, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $600.

JERITHAN WILLIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $10,000.