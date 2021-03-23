Home » Local » Felony Possession and Domestic Violence in Neshoba County Arrests

Felony Possession and Domestic Violence in Neshoba County Arrests

Posted on

JUSTUS DAVON BARFIELD, 26, of Philadelphia, Accessory After the Fact, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ZACCHAEUS M BERRY, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, No License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800.

 

TANNER BOLER, 19, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TRINITY N BYRD, 25, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

ISAAC SETH CUMBERLAND, 18, of Union, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $400, $400, $800.

 

LUTHER DUCKWORTH, 25, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

NORMAN JUNIOR EAKES, 40, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ANGELA KAY ELDRIDGE, 52, of Preston, Simple Assault, Simple Assault by Threat, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000.

 

DUSTIN GLENN, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Indecent Exposure, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

ANDERSON M GRAY, 25, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0, $600.

 

JERRION DEJUAN HICKMAN, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, Window Tint Violation, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $600, $300.

 

JAMI LYNN HOLLEY, 33, of Union, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $137.

 

NOSIKAHHOKLI NITA MELENDEZ, 18, of Walnut Grove, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $400.

 

WILLIAM KENDRICK MONROE, 27, of Gulfport, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, No License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $300.

 

MEGAN MARIE MORGAN, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $600.

 

DALTON PETTY, 23, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 35, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GARRONSEN SAM, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

JUSTIN RYAN SAM, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANTOINE DERELLE SMILEY, 35, of Union, Court Order, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CORTEZ ONEAL SMITH, 21, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Malicious Mischief, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

CECILIA R WILLIS, 39, of Conehatta, Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JERITHAN WILLIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $10,000.

