Felony Possession, Disorderly Conduct, and Other Arrests in Attala and Leake

LANESHIA S KIMBLE, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court – Justice Court, Carthage Police Department. Bond $399.25, $418, $418, $0.

DANAN L KING, 36, of Conehatta, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Public Drunk, Carthage Police Department. Bond $339.25, $239.25.

ROBERT LEWIS, 60, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

LEE O MCCARTNEY, 39, Hold for Other Agency, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond N/A.

JARRICK T MEEKS, 17, of Kosciusko, Felony Armed Robbery, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

DAIVEON NASH, 22, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer in a Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carthage Police Department. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

JOSEPH A NOLA, 38, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Improper Parking, Carthage Police Department. Bond $5,000, $674.25, $418, $218.

STEPHEN L RASBERRY, 51, of Carthage, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Carthage Police Department. Bond $5,000, $674.25, N/A.

LETHONIA D RICHARDSON, 38, of Carthage, Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s office. Bond N/A.

CHRISTIAN D SMITH, 19, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A.

LAMICHAEL TATE, 21, of Kosciusko, Warrant, Carthage Police Department. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT WATKINS, 41, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

APRIL WILLIS, 37, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd Offense, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

CORDARIO WILLIS, 33, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd Offense, Speeding, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Carthage Police Department. Bond $1,331, $$238, $389.25.