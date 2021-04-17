Felony Trafficking Charges In Louisville

The Louisville Police Department said an “arrest warrant has been executed in the 300 block of Mobile Street. 37yo Lonnie Hardy was arrested on drug charges stemming from a shooting investigation involving the suspect on February 23, 2021. After an investigation was conducted, a susbstantial amount of narcotics was discovered to have been in Hardy’s possession.”
Hardy is charged with:
-Felony Trafficking of MDMA (schedule I controlled substance)
-Felony Trafficking of Cocaine (schedule II controlled substance)
Hardy was granted a bond of $50,000 by the Municipal Court Judge.