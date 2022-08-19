HomeLeakeFinal list of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

Final list of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

This is a list of candidates who have qualified to run for mayor or aldermen in the 2022 Carthage municipal elections.

Mayor
Mary Ann Vivians (Incumbent)
Russell Baty
Mike Cochran
Laurie Henderson

Ward 1 Alderman
Miracle Matlock (Incumbent)
Britt Barnes

Ward 2 Aldermen
Marcus Williams

Ward 3 Aldermen
Vanessa Simmons
Robin Burgess

Ward 4 Alderman
Luis Montgomery
Josh Stokes

2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates:

  • Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
  • Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18.
  • General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.

