Final list of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

This is a list of candidates who have qualified to run for mayor or aldermen in the 2022 Carthage municipal elections.

Mayor

Mary Ann Vivians (Incumbent)

Russell Baty

Mike Cochran

Laurie Henderson

Ward 1 Alderman

Miracle Matlock (Incumbent)

Britt Barnes



Ward 2 Aldermen

Marcus Williams

Ward 3 Aldermen

Vanessa Simmons

Robin Burgess

Ward 4 Alderman

Luis Montgomery

Josh Stokes

2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates:

Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18.

General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.