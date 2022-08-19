Final list of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

This is a list of candidates who have qualified to run for mayor or aldermen in the 2022 Carthage municipal elections.
Mayor
Mary Ann Vivians (Incumbent)
Russell Baty
Mike Cochran
Laurie Henderson
Ward 1 Alderman
Miracle Matlock (Incumbent)
Britt Barnes
Ward 2 Aldermen
Marcus Williams
Ward 3 Aldermen
Vanessa Simmons
Robin Burgess
Ward 4 Alderman
Luis Montgomery
Josh Stokes
2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates:
- Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
- Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18.
- General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.