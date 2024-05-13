Finalists Announced for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2024

The finalists have been announced for the 2024 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.
A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL.
Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music’s Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, MS on Saturday, June 29th beginning at 7 p.m.
The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents.
One winner will receive $1,000 toward having their song professionally recorded and produced at a reputable studio as well as a music video produced.
Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2024 Finalists:
- Shelby Anderson – “The Stars, They’re All Covered”
- Leonard Barrier (Alan Sibley performing) – “Missin’ Mississippi”
- Joe Burgess (Josh Myles performing) – “I Can’t Help But Wonder”
- Hunter Burrell – “Catfish Swagger”
- Hannah Belle Cook – “Make Your Move”
- Zac Craven – “The Cutest Cowgirl in the World”
- Ron Ethridge – “The Other Half”
- Jeff Harper – “The Girl Next Door”
- Wayne Jerrolds – “Mississippi, Mississippi”
- Hunter Lott – “You Had Your Chance”
- Ryan Miller – “One Last Time”
- Darrin Wesley Powell – “He Touched Earth”
- Jodie Ross – “We Brought It All Home”
- The Stephens Bros – “Woods and the Water”
- Ernie Welch – “At My Savior’s Feet”