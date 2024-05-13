Finalists Announced for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2024

The finalists have been announced for the 2024 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music’s Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, MS on Saturday, June 29th beginning at 7 p.m.

The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents.

One winner will receive $1,000 toward having their song professionally recorded and produced at a reputable studio as well as a music video produced.

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2024 Finalists: