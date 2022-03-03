Fires, Crashes, and Trespassers – A Busy Day in Leake County

4:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on McMurry Road.

5:12 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, and Madden Volunteers were dispatched to a house fire on Highway 488 near the Madden area. Read more on that here.

8:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were called to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 429 near Harkins Road. It was reported that the vehicle was overturned in a ditch. At least one person was injured in the crash.

2:48 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteers and MS Forestry Commission were called to Battle Bluff Road off Highway 16 East for a woods fire. MSFC was called in to help contain and extinguish the flames.