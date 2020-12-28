Fireworks Celebration on New Years Eve at Pearl River Resort, and You are Invited

Pearl River Resort will host and celebrate fireworks. According to Pearl River Resort “you are invited to ring in the new year with us. A spectacular fireworks display will take place at 8pm on Thursday, December 31st. Resort management invites you utilize any of our parking lots to watch safely from the comfort of your car.”

****No gatherings shall be allowed as there are orders set in place by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles or within close proximity. All safety measures and precautions are asked to be followed.