First Class of ECCC Students Complete Certificate in Electrical Utility Lineman

These students recently completed requirements in East Central Community College’s first 16-week course in Electrical Utility Lineman and were honored during a ceremony held Thursday, May 23, on the Decatur campus. Pictured are (kneeling, from left) Issac Blalock of Decatur and Zachary Rowzee Hickory; and (standing, from left) Jacob Clark of Newton, Tre’Jan Bogan of Union, Cole Morgan of Eupora, Zykeri Merrell of Philadelphia, and Drew Moore and Cole Harris, both of Morton. Also pictured (back row, at right) is instructor Curtis Bradley. ECCC’s next Electrical Utility Lineman class begins Aug. 5, 2019, on the Decatur campus. The cost is $1,500 per student and classes meet from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, contact Chris Clark, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6245 or email [email protected].