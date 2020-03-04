First Saturday This Saturday at The Max

First Saturday at The Max in Meridian focuses on all things food.

Here’s the schedule for the day’s events:

10am–1pm Make + Take Workshop

Noon–1pm Music by Daniel Houze

1–2pm Art Heals! with Lacey Wilson

3pm Cooking Demo by Mark Coblentz

*All First Saturday events are free with museum admission.

Enjoy reduced admission, free refreshments all day, and a culinary-themed scavenger hunt. Hillbilly Dots and Shuck-a-Bug Crawfish food trucks will be on site.

$5 Adults | $1 Youth 6–17 | Kids 5 and under + Members free.