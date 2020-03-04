Home » Local » First Saturday This Saturday at The Max

First Saturday This Saturday at The Max

First Saturday at The Max in Meridian focuses on all things food.

Here’s the schedule for the day’s events:

10am–1pm Make + Take Workshop
Noon–1pm Music by Daniel Houze
1–2pm Art Heals! with Lacey Wilson
3pm Cooking Demo by Mark Coblentz

*All First Saturday events are free with museum admission.

Enjoy reduced admission, free refreshments all day, and a culinary-themed scavenger hunt. Hillbilly Dots and Shuck-a-Bug Crawfish food trucks will be on site.

$5 Adults | $1 Youth 6–17 | Kids 5 and under + Members free.

