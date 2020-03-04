First Saturday This Saturday at The Max

First Saturday at The Max in Meridian focuses on all things food.
Here’s the schedule for the day’s events:
10am–1pm Make + Take Workshop
Noon–1pm Music by Daniel Houze
1–2pm Art Heals! with Lacey Wilson
3pm Cooking Demo by Mark Coblentz
*All First Saturday events are free with museum admission.
Enjoy reduced admission, free refreshments all day, and a culinary-themed scavenger hunt. Hillbilly Dots and Shuck-a-Bug Crawfish food trucks will be on site.
$5 Adults | $1 Youth 6–17 | Kids 5 and under + Members free.