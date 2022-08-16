Five More Monkeypox Cases in MS, Health Department Clarifies Vaccine Locations

Five additional monkeypox cases in Mississippi bring the state’s total to 16.

When the State Health Department announced last week that monkeypox vaccine is being offered to high-risk individuals at nine county health clinics, some people may have assumed that Mississippians who’ve tested positive live in those counties. But the Health Department says Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest and Harrison counties were chosen “to provide broad geographic availability.” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says those locations are allowing anyone who meets the eligibility to access the vaccine near where they are. The Health Department is still not identifying the counties where Mississippi’s monkeypox cases have occurred.