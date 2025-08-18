Big Deals!
Two Neshoba Co. Burglary Cases Solved, ATV and Chainsaws Found

by
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Two Stihl chainsaws that were reported stolen Friday and a 2022 Honda Recon 250 ATV, were both found not far from each other by Neshoba County deputies.

The Honda was reported stolen from a barn on County Rd. 1113.

The chainsaws were stolen from a shop on Hwy. 21 south in the Dixon community.

According to a news release from the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept., deputies went to serve a warrant on County Rd. 406 at the home of Justin Belk, who was believed to have the saws. They were in plain sight not far from his house.

The Honda ATV was also at the house.

Belk was charged with possession of stolen property and petit lareceny, plus two back warrants.

But, he told deputies he had bought the ATV the day before from Eric Donald, Jr., who lived down the road. So, they went there and found parts off of the ATV and arrested Donald.

He’s charged with commercial burglary and false pretense.

 

