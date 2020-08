The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met on Friday to select finalists for the next round. Nine designs were selected to advance. Individuals can now choose a favorite in a nonbinding public poll. Click link to see the flag selections and vote : https://www.mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll.

There were almost 3000 submissions statewide. Last week selections were narrowed to 146. The previous Mississippi state flag was retired last month.