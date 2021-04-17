Flood Warning In Our Area

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Pearl River in the Leake County area near Carthage. The warning is in effect until 11:30am tomorrow.

**** Flood Warning for the Pearl River Near Carthage. * From this morning to Sunday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 13.8 feet Thursday morning. * Impact. At 17.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of low areas along and near the river is occurring.